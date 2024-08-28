State governments have been asked to ensure safety of healthcare workers. Some 26-odd States already have legislation in place to prevent vandalism at healthcare institutions and protect health workers, while other States were asked to enact similar legislation.

States that had such legislation were asked to “properly implement them”.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and co-chaired by Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary, was held on Wednesday with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of States in pursuance of the Supreme Court order dated August 22.

The meeting was held to ensure that certain basic measures are put in place by the State governments/Union Territories pending receipt of the report of National Task Force (NTF) to address the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces.

The first meeting of the NTF under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, was held on Tuesday.

The 26 States & UTs, which have a legislation in place include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

It was also suggested that Chief Security Officers be provided in hospitals and medical colleges; while police verification of contractual and outsourced employees working in government hospitals, an official present in the meeting said.

Suggestions put forward include having joint security audits at Government District Hospitals (DH) and Medical Colleges (MCs) by District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police along with Deans/Directors of these district hospitals and medical colleges.

Setting up of police outposts and kiosks and increased night patrolling at premises were suggested.

“Sexual Complaint/Harassment Committee to be in place and active; while a review of CCTV network and strengthening surveillance (through additional CCTVs in hospital premises, especially coverage of dark zones, alleys etc) were yet again advised,” the official said.

Regular drills for handling security threats and episodes at hospitals with health care workers, on similar line as fire safety drills, are to be carried out.

Regulating the number of duty hours of resident doctors have been suggested while having security escorts for women doctors in some states during late night duty hours from hostel to place of work has been advised.