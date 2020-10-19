Union Steel Minister urges Karnataka to expedite clearances for KIOCL’s Devadari mines

Lumix G: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, has asked the Karnataka government to expedite clearances to enable KIOCL to begin operations in Devadari mines.
KIOCL is planning to set up 2 million tonne per annum beneficiation plant and an equal capacity of pelletisation plant, at the Devadari range in Bellary district.
Faggan Singh Kulaste visited KIOCL’s corporate office in Bengaluru and reviewed the performance of the company. Subba Rao, CMD, KIOCL gave a powerpoint presentation highlighting the detailed status of the company.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasised that KIOCL has done pioneering work in the field of iron-ore mining and beneficiation of magnetite ore in Karnataka and has been a leader in the country for pelletisation.
Also read: KIOCL achieves 104.3% higher pellet production in Q1
He further stressed that the Union Government is giving thrust on increased utilisation of pellets as a raw material in the blast furnaces and sponge iron industry.
The Minister also appreciated the efforts put in by KIOCL in entering the field of solar energy and to set up a 5 MW solar power plant in Tumkuru district during the current financial year. The proposed project is part of the National Solar Mission programme of the Central government.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Following a decline last week, the benchmark indices are now negatively biased
Over the past three and five years, the fund has delivered 6.1% and 13.5%, respectively
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...