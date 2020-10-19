Companies

Union Steel Minister urges Karnataka to expedite clearances for KIOCL’s Devadari mines

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

The company plans to set up beneficiation and pelletisation plants of 2 mtpa each

Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, has asked the Karnataka government to expedite clearances to enable KIOCL to begin operations in Devadari mines.

KIOCL is planning to set up 2 million tonne per annum beneficiation plant and an equal capacity of pelletisation plant, at the Devadari range in Bellary district.

Faggan Singh Kulaste visited KIOCL’s corporate office in Bengaluru and reviewed the performance of the company. Subba Rao, CMD, KIOCL gave a powerpoint presentation highlighting the detailed status of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasised that KIOCL has done pioneering work in the field of iron-ore mining and beneficiation of magnetite ore in Karnataka and has been a leader in the country for pelletisation.

He further stressed that the Union Government is giving thrust on increased utilisation of pellets as a raw material in the blast furnaces and sponge iron industry.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts put in by KIOCL in entering the field of solar energy and to set up a 5 MW solar power plant in Tumkuru district during the current financial year. The proposed project is part of the National Solar Mission programme of the Central government.

