Unions want Chennai’s industrial corridors shut as Covid rages

The second wave of Covid-19 has unsettled labour relations at factories in Chennai’s manufacturing corridors of Oragadam and Sriperumbudur. Labour unions have sought complete closure of units as the raging pandemic has caused not only panic among the workers but also infected many in several units.

Even as the Tamil Nadu government announced a total lockdown to contain the Covid situation, it had allowed auto and tyre units in the industrial corridors to operate subject to certain norms. This had been the case during the first wave too. But the impact this time has been severe with several big factories reporting some deaths while hundreds have been infected.

“The factories that include OEMs, parts suppliers and tyre makers have seen infections in the range of 30 to 500 plus and about 150 workers are undergoing treatment for Covid. So, we have made representations through various unions to discontinue factory operations in this region for some time,” said S Kannan, Vice-President, Hyundai Motor India Employees’ Union.

Plea to Chief Minister

Various labour unions, through CITU, have written to the Chief Minister and alleged that the units in the industrial corridors were flouting safety norms and are forcing employees to work. CITU requested the Chief Minister not to allow units other than those related to medical and other essential services during this phase. It asked him to intervene and ensure that all announced leave with pay for workers, both permanent and contractual for this period.

Workers at the Renault-Nissan factory at Oragadam, which is reported to employ about 8,000, including 3,547 direct staff, 2,000 contract labourers, and 400 trainees, have alleged that three workers died due to Covid-19, and that one is critically ill.

In a letter to the management, Renault Nissan India Workers Union said that its members will not come to work from Wednesday (May 26) first shift, until safety measures are put in place in consultation with the union. It also sought higher medical insurance coverage for the staff.

Hyundai suspends operations

In a statement, Hyundai Motor India said that considering the prevailing situation, the management has decided to temporarily suspend operations at the plant for five days, from May 25. Yamaha has already announced a closure till May 31.

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to respond within a week on the tensions between employees of automobile and tyre manufacturing units exempted from the lockdown. “The government must supervise Covid-19 safety measures,” it said.