Uniphore to acquire customer experience company Jacada

Conversational AI platform, Uniphore has acquired Jacada, an Israel-based customer experience company. Jacada has built a low code/no-code platform for contact centre automation.
As part of the acquisition deal, the Jacada team, its intellectual property, and its products will become a part of Uniphore. Earlier, Uniphore had also acquired Emotion Research Labs in January. This acquisition will enable Uniphore to automate interactions across self-service and agent-assisted customer engagements.
When integrated with Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation solutions, the joint solution will deliver significant benefits to customers, such as a business user-friendly interface, optimised and customisable AI models for different industry verticals, workflow, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for both multi-modal self-service and agent-assisted interactions.
Commenting on the acquisition, Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada said, “We look forward to combining our advanced automation and AI capabilities to deliver solutions that create lasting value and differentiation for our customers.”
Some other applications of a join Uniphore and Jacada solution includes fully scripted and AI-enabled action to guide both the customer and the agent, enhanced knowledge-base guidance for increased agent efficiency and accuracy, highly automated agent after-call work (ACW) summaries and call disposition, automatic logging of promises made during agent interaction and managing the fulfilment post-call and end-to-end post-interaction analytics and insights.
The acquisition comes at a time when enterprises are having more conversations with their customers over multiple mediums and modes of communications. Currently, the market is heavily fragmented with point solutions across self-service, agent-assist, analytics, security, front-office, back-office, and RPA products.
Umesh Sachdev, CEO, and co-founder of Uniphore said, “This acquisition will add cutting-edge low code/no-code technology to our portfolio along with a talented team of professionals. I am excited to work with the Jacada team to bring our clients new ways to build and deliver transformative customer experiences.”
