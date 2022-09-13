Uniqlo India sees 64 per cent revenue growth in FY21-22

Japanese retailer Uniqlo India posted revenues of ₹391.7 crore in FY21-22 up by nearly 64 per cent compared to the previous fiscal, as per regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The global retailer, which entered India through the single brand retail FDI route, had posted revenues of about ₹239.16 crore in FY20-21.

The company, which forayed in India in 2019, posted a net profit of ₹21.5 crore in FY21-22 for the first time in its three year operations in the country. It posted a loss of ₹36.19 crore in FY20-21. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at ₹370 crore.

Retail expansion

The retail major has been accelerating its retail footprint, with a focus on expanding its presence beyond the Delhi-NCR region. It recently opened its store in Lucknow.

Later this month, it will open a store in Chandigarh which the company said will also serve as a hub and have access to markets of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. “We remain committed to being an integral part of India’s retail growth and to make LifeWear accessible to all,” the company said in a statement earlier this month. In the Delhi-NCR region, Uniqlo currently operates six stores.

The brand launched its full-fledged e-commerce operations last year in line with the rapid consumer shift towards online buying since the pandemic. The e-commerce channel now contributes nearly 15 per cent of the retailer’s overall sales in the country with demand coming in both from metros and smaller towns.

In an interaction with BusinessLine in June, the company’s management had said, the company will initially focus on expanding its retail presence in the northern region.