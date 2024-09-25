Global apparel retailer Uniqlo, on Wednesday, said it will add two new stores in India as it completes its five years of existence in the country.

The Japanese major had launched its first store in 2019 under the single-brand retail FDI policy. The two new stores will open in November at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, and at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, New Delhi.

“Our five-year journey has been incredible and full of learnings. We are pleased to see that Indian customers have shown a deep appreciation for our LifeWear — high quality, functional clothing that is designed to make everyday life better. We remain committed to India and are excited to continue serving our customers. At this milestone, we are also looking forward, with the announcement of the further expansion of our store network in Mumbai and New Delhi,” said Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Uniqlo India.

Currently, it operates 13 brick and mortar stores across India, and sells through its website.

“Both new stores will offer Uniqlo’s range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids and babies: thoughtfully-designed, high-quality and functional products that are made for all,” the company added.