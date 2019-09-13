Companies

Uniqlo to open first store in Delhi on Oct 4

Our Bureau? New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo on Friday said it will open its first store in New Delhi on October 4. The fashion retailer had earlier said that as part of its strategic roll-out plan, it will open three stores in the Delhi-NCR region this year.

The announcement comes at a time when the government has further eased sourcing norms for international companies that foray in India through the single brand retail route. Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India, said, “We are very excited to announce the opening date today. We look forward to formally opening our doors to the Indian customers and offering Uniqlo's high quality, highly functional apparel that we call LifeWear starting from Delhi at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.”

