Spirits maker United Breweries, part of Heineken, has appointed Vivek Gupta as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from September 25, 2023, up to September 24, 2028, according to an exchange filing.

It has also appointed Gupta as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the company with effect from September 25, 2023. Both appointments will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, it noted.

47-year-old Gupta is an engineering graduate with a Master’s in business management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He brings broad experience from commercial and leadership roles in MNCs and new-age start-ups, both in international markets and India, which feeds his deep knowledge of go-to-market channels and understanding of operating complex businesses in traditional and digital environments, said the company.

Along with the UBL leadership team, Gupta will be responsible for driving sustainable growth for the company. He will lead the premiumisation of UBL’s portfolio, including strengthening the Kingfisher brand, the company further noted.

Previously, Gupta has spent over two decades in leadership and commercial roles at P&G, working across various categories, from everyday consumption to premium categories. His last position with P&G was as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand. He joins UBL from one of India’s unicorns, udaan.com.

Vivek Gupta, said, “It is an honour to stand on the shoulders of greatness and lead UBL into the future. I feel privileged to be entrusted with one of India’s most iconic brands, the Kingfisher beer, and the world’s most international brand, Heineken. I look forward to the journey ahead with the UBL leadership and our colleagues as we brew greatness together.”