Bengaluru-headquartered United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN company, has announced the launch of its premium beer brand, Amstel Grande in India, starting with the Maharashtra market.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer of UBL, said, “Amstel is a 150-year-old brand present in over 100 countries. Amstel Grande is a beer specially developed to meet the needs and tastes of Indian consumers. We developed this product in partnership with our brewmasters in Amsterdam and our R&D team here. The beer, which is slow brewed and matured longer, has done well in consumer testing. Amstel Grande is set to become a standout in our premium portfolio.”

The company views Amstel Grande as a flagship initiative in the premium beer segment for the coming years. While the beer uses some imported ingredients like Dutch yeast, it is developed and brewed in India.

“The beer category is in a good place, from a growth standpoint. Premium is also growing fast. In terms of volume, beer consumption in India is relatively small on a per capita basis, so there is headroom for growth. With this launch, we are bringing the best of our international offering, yet designing it for Indian needs. We are bullish and think this will be a big play in the Indian market,” Bahl shared.

Amstel Grande is now available in Maharashtra and will soon expand to other states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, and West Bengal. It is priced at ₹160 for a 330ml bottle, ₹195 for a 500ml can, and ₹250 for a 650ml bottle and is available at leading outlets across Maharashtra.

The company’s product portfolio includes brands like Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Kingfisher Storm, Queenfisher Premium, Heineken Original Heineken Silver, Amstel, and Heineken 0.0., among others.

In Q2FY25, UBL reported an increase of 23.47 per cent y-o-y in consolidated net profit at ₹132.33 crore on better volumes. Its revenue from operations saw an increase of 13.13 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,743.56 crore during the quarter under review.

UBL’s share were down by 0.26 per cent at ₹1,930 at 12:03 pm.