United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the Heineken Company, announced that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rishi Pardal, tendered his resignation yesterday, February 16 and accordingly, his six months’ notice period will commence.

Rishi Pardal, served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Breweries for around three years. Previously, Pardal was the Vice-President and General Manager, Global Apparel Solutions at Avery Dennison, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Jacco van der Linden, President – Asia Pacific, Heineken, said, “With Rishi’s leadership, UBL has successfully navigated through Covid challenges and has made significant steps in integrating UBL into the Heineken Group while keeping a focus on the business. We are thankful for the leadership, and experience Rishi has brought to the company.”

During Rishi’s tenure, UBL has deepened the company’s bench of talented executives with a good mix of externally recruited and Heineken talented and experienced leaders. The executive team will continue to drive the business forward, he added.

The outgoing CEO Pardal said, “The past years have been important in the company’s evolution. UBL is well-positioned to shape the future of beer and beyond.”

Heineken obtained control of UBL in India in July 2021, following an acquisition of a majority share in UBL. Since then, UBL has been on an integration journey into the Heineken Group.

