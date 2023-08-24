United India Insurance Company Ltd., an undertaking by the Government of India, has unveiled an opportunity for aspiring professionals. The insurance firm invites online applications for Administrative Officer (Scale-I) Specialists in various disciplines.

United India Insurance Company Ltd. offers 100 vacancies for talented individuals seeking a fulfilling career path. Applicants should note that the age limit for these positions, as of March 31, 2023, ranges from a minimum of 21 to a maximum of 30 years for general candidates.

Successful candidates can look forward to a gross emolument of approximately Rs 88,000 monthly in metropolitan areas. The online application window for these coveted positions opens on August 24, 2023, and will remain accessible until September 14, 2023.

The available vacancies are as follows:

Legal Specialists: 25 positions

Accounts/Finance Specialists: 24 positions

Company Secretary: 3 positions

Actuaries: 3 positions

Doctors: 20 positions

Engineers (Civil, Automobile, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, ECE, Computer Science, Information Technology and Information Science): 22 positions

Agriculture Specialists: 3 positions

For a comprehensive understanding of the eligibility criteria, application procedure, and other pertinent details, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the recruitment section of United India Insurance’s official website at www.uiic.co.in.

