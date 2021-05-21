United Spirits Q4 net soars to ₹167 cr

The country’s largest liquor manufacturer United Spirits said on Friday that its net profit rose six times to ₹167.3 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21 lapping an exceptional tax charge in the same quarter the previous year.

The net profit for the previous quarter was ₹23.90 crore. Total tax expense for the quarter was ₹77.70 crore compared with ₹134.20 crore for Q4 of FY20. Total income for the quarter rose ₹19.47 crore to ₹7,678.20 crore. The Diageo-owned company owns brands such as VAT69, McDowell’s and Royal Challenge.

“Top-line growth momentum returned, and our in-quarter performance was strong on both top-line and EBITDA aided by the weak comparatives. While overall net sales grew 11.6 per cent, strong Scotch performance contributed to the double-digit growth of 25.8 per cent in the Prestige & Above segment. Taxation-led price hikes continued to adversely impact demand in the price-conscious Popular segment. Net revenue management, stable commodity prices, efficiencies from our productivity programme enabled us to deliver a healthy EBITDA margin of 18.5 per cent in the fourth quarter,” Anand Kripalu, CEO, said in a statement on Friday.

The company said during the fourth quarter, net sales increased 11.6 per cent driven by continued off-trade momentum and weaker comparatives, offset by contraction of owned business in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and softer footfalls in the on-trade channel.

Net sales

Prestige & Above segment net sales grew 25.8 per cent benefitting from a strong Scotch demand and weak comparatives. The popular segment net sales declined 3.1 per cent, led by a decline of 4.3 per cent in priority States.

Interest cost was ₹28 crore, down 42.7 per cent, driven by continued debt reduction and lower interest rates. The net cash from operating activities was at ₹1,728 crore. Debt at the end of this fiscal stood reduced to ₹556 crore, a reduction of ₹1,517 crore from last fiscal end which was due to free cash flow generated from business and improvement in working capital.

The largest contributor to cashflows was profit from operations. There was a decrease in working capital primarily driven by better management of advance excise duty, organic growth in creditors since overlapping on softer comparatives and an increase in accruals.

Capex during the year was ₹121 crore, and it was focused on enhancing IT infrastructure and on asset care projects. Cash was predominantly utilised towards debt repayment of ₹1,517 crore.

The closing net debt was ₹556 crore, a reduction of 73 per cent versus last year.