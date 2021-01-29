United Way of Hyderabad turns 10

United Way of Hyderabad, a local chapter of the global non-profit organisation United Way, has so far mobilised ₹170 crore over a period of 10 years.

The chapter, which roped in 65 corporate entities in executing various developmental projects, could impact lives of over 13 lakh people during the period. “We have executed over 80 projects with the help of 130 non-governmental organisations in the last ten years,” a senior functionary of United Way Hyderabad has said.

The organisation focuses on sectors like education, livelihood, health and environment, Ramesh Kaza, Chairperson of United Way of Hyderabad and Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice-President (India) of State Street, has said in a statement on Friday.

The board of Hyderabad’s chapter comprises representatives from the film industry, sports, advertising, technology and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sectors.

To mark the tenth anniversary, the chapter held a virtual conclave - ‘Transforming from Corporate Social Responsibility to Corporate Philanthropy’ on Friday.