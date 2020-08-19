Unitus Ventures augments Fund II with ₹75 crore from SIDBI

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Unitus Ventures has secured an investment of ₹75 crore ($10 million) under SIDBI’s Fund of Funds for Start-ups initiative enabled by the Government of India. This will strengthen the deployment of its second ₹300-crore fund, which was launched in 2018.
Unitus Ventures Fund II is focused on innovative start-ups creating technology platforms that connect millions of job seekers with appropriate employment opportunities and has built a strong portfolio in this emerging job-tech sector. For example, imparting programming skills of a high order that makes college graduates and dropouts alike ready for the most challenging software development jobs is a huge opportunity. With an investment of ₹8.5 crore ($1.1 million) in Masai School, an early leader in this space, Unitus continues to strengthen its job-tech portfolio.
Raj and Indra Nooyi, former Partner, PRTM Management Consultants and former CEO of PepsiCo respectively, and Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice-chairman and CEO of Cognizant, are some of the new investors who join existing investors such as Gates Ventures family office, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Hemendra Kothari in Fund II.
Unitus Ventures is also strengthening its team to support its latest fund. Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, Partner at Unitus Ventures said, “To maintain the fund focus and support our portfolio companies through the growth stages, operating experience is pivotal. We are delighted to announce that Surya Mantha, a seasoned investor and operating executive, has joined Unitus as Senior Partner. Radha Kizhanattam, a long-time member of our team, is also being elevated to Partner.”
Unitus Ventures Fund II will invest in 15-20 start-ups in early and scale-up stages with ticket sizes between $0.5 million to $1.5 million. The focus will be on selecting stellar founding teams who have what it takes to build and deliver differentiated products and services and the potential to be national or global market leaders.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...