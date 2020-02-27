Universal Music Group makes key appointments

Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), on Thursday announced a strategic expansion of its leadership team within India and South Asia.

This is part of its efforts to reinforce its position as a leading non-film music company within the region and accelerate growth across the original artist, non-film music and hip-hop genres in India and South Asia, the company said in a statement.

Vinit Thakkar has been promoted from Senior Vice-President (SVP) to the newly created position of COO, India and South Asia, effective immediately. In his new role, he will work closely with Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, Universal Music India and South Asia. Thakkar will drive the company’s overall content strategy, strategic initiatives and operational efficiency, the company said.

In addition, Gaurav Chaturvedi has been appointed as Vice President, Domestic Labels, Universal Music Group India, responsible for leading label activity, strategy and releases for all domestic UMI labels, effective immediately.

Pranav Thakker has been appointed as General Manager, New Business Development at Universal Music Group Brands (UMGB) for India and South Asia. Thakker will report to Preeti Nayyar, Vice-President, New Business Development, India & South Asia.

Sanyal and the UMI management team will continue to work closely alongside Adam Granite to identify further opportunities for UMI artists to reach new audiences and fans around the world, it further stated.

“I am thrilled to announce these strategic appointments, as we look to marry our ambition to increase the scale and reach of original music in India and our continued focus and commitment to domestic A&R (Artists and Repertoire), with real action to help revolutionise the listening experience for Indian music fans,” said Sanyal.

“Under Vinit’s guidance, VYRL Originals (a dedicated non-film label, which has released more than 40 singles) has become the blueprint for non-film music success in India, and I look forward to working closely together with him in his new role to achieve further innovation and success,” he added.

Bid to reach new fans

The addition of Gaurav and Pranav to our senior management team will help expand the boundaries of commercial success for our recording artists, label teams and amplify the opportunities for local and international artists to reach new fans, both here in India, and also around the world, Sanyal further stated.

Through these strategic initiatives and executive appointments, UMI is making efforts to accelerate the company’s focus on growing the entire music ecosystem, including recorded music, music publishing, production, live events, brand partnerships and merchandising efforts, throughout India, the company said.

The past three years have seen a series of label launches by UMI in the domestic Indian music market, combined with an increased A&R focus in original Indian non-film music and talent.“This focus has enabled UMI artists to reach new audiences both locally and globally, whilst expanding the opportunities for non-film talent outside of Bollywood film music, which has traditionally dominated India’s commercial music and airplay charts,” it said.