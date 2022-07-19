Unmanned aviation start-up EndureAir bags ₹13.5 cr funding

EndureAir Systems, an unmanned aviation technology start-up, announced it has raised ₹13.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Jalaj Dani, co-promoter of Asian Paints, along with the founders of robotics and automation company Addverb Technologies.

“This investment strengthens EndureAir System’s commitment to delivering world-class, innovative, high-performance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions to Indian customers quickly. The investment would be used to expand our product line-up to meet future demand for heavier payload UAVs,” said Abhishek, co-founder and director, EndureAir.

EndureAir Systems provides unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or remote access power system solutions for border surveillance, logistics and medicine delivery, aerial mapping, crowd monitoring, and inertial reference system (ISR) applications, among other functions, for civilian and military users alike.

“It complements our continuing commitment to the robotics space, which we identified as a thrust area about five years ago. Keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, supporting and strengthening locally grown talent in unmanned aviation would open unparalleled opportunities for application of drones by virtue of its economies,” said the spokesperson of the Jalaj Dani Family Office.

“With the Indian, as well as global markets growing at an exponential rate, the increased adoption of drones is being appreciated by all end-users. This funding round will give an impetus to EndureAir’s momentum by scaling up its operations and innovating further by pushing the capabilities of the current designs,” added Rama Krishna, co-founder and CEO, EndureAir.

The aviation startup was shortlisted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing drones and their components in the country. EndureAir has built a network with government agencies including DRDO, NDRF, UP Police, HAL, and ADA, among others. The company services companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Zen Technologies Ltd, and Delhivery.