Uno Minda realigns businesses into 4 key functions

Major auto components supplier Uno Minda on Monday said it is making key changes in the organisation in which it is realigning businesses into four domains, effective April 1.

“The organisation is being carved into four domains which shall be system oriented. Domain realignment is done basis technologies, collaborators and customers connects. Realignment will result in better synergies and efficiency,” the company said in a statement.

New markets focus

Key functions such as marketing, procurement and R&D also have been redesigned to have centralised team facilitating better control and cost efficiency on account of scale.

Dedicated team has been formed within marketing function to focus on ASEAN, EU, Americas and Japan markets, it said adding that the company also proposes to open office in Thailand to cater to ASEAN market for better coordination and strengthening relation with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“Evolving to the needs of industry is key to sustainable future and creating a robust business model. UNO Minda Group continues to transform how it operates and build a more customer-driven and streamlined organisation for the future. The latest phase of our transformation journey is designed to improve growth and operational efficiency, and will enable us to create even more value for our customers and shareholders,” Nirmal K Minda, Chairman and Managing Director at Uno Minda Group, said.