UnoLigo raises pre series A funding from EquNev Capital

UnoLigo Solutions, a customer service management platform company has raised pre series A funding from EquNev Capital.

While the funding amount was undisclosed, the funds will go towards augmenting UnoLigo’s product, expand its data science and sales and marketing teams, it said. UnoLigo is founded by Jehangir Abdulla, a Carnegie Mellon computational finance post graduate and Wall Street algorithm expert with various banks and hedge funds. The company has got clients like Shopper’s Stop, Ministry of Petroleum (Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, GAIL, ONGC, IGL and MGL), LIC Mutual Fund, DHL Express, and Adani Power who use UnoLigo’s platforms. Aafter the fund raise, Kapil Khandelwal of EquNev Capital will be on the UnoLigo Board.

UnoLigo’s algos, its natural language processing and chatbots have been powerful in addressing many of its clients needs, said Khandelwal.

UnoLigo which means one language manages client’s work loads cheaper, better and faster in 22 different Indian languages. This investment builds on our expertise from EquNev-K1t Capital’s algo-based hedge fund which had correctly called many positions in the stock markets,” he added.