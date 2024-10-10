Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday paid tribute to Ratan Tata, saying his inspirational leadership helped the British marquee brand achieve phenomenal success across the globe.

The Mumbai-based salt to software conglomerate had acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008.

"The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual," JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said in a statement.

He noted that the former Tata Group chairman has inspired new chapters in the British automaker's history.

"It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication," Mardell stated.

Tata led the automaker on an extraordinary journey, he added.

Under his generous and trusting guidance, JLR felt deeply proud to be part of the Tata story, Mardell said.

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.