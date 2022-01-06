UoH, Dr Reddy’s join hands to develop blockchain solutions for pharma industry

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will be jointly developing cold chain logistics solutions for pharmaceutical firms based on blockchain.

