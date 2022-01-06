Companies

UoH, Dr Reddy’s join hands to develop blockchain solutions for pharma industry

BL Hyderabad Bureau Jan 6 | Updated on January 06, 2022

They are developing cold chain logistics solutions

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will be jointly developing cold chain logistics solutions for pharmaceutical firms based on blockchain.

Vijaya Bhaskar Marisetty and Varsha Mamidi, School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will lead a project, in partnership with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s to develop cold chainlogistics solutions for pharmaceutical firms.

Published on January 06, 2022

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
