The wellbeing curator

Wellness is in Upasana Kamineni’s genes. So is enterprise. The granddaughter of C Prathap Reddy, founder of the Apollo Hospitals group, not only plays an active role in the family business but also runs her own platform, URLife, aimed at creating a healthy lifestyle, which she says has over a million users.
Having recently undergone a torrid Covid-19 experience, when her husband, the Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, tested positive last month (giving her a first-hand exposure to how frontline warriors battled the pandemic), she is now offering a free rehabilitation programme on URLife for those emerging from the viral attack.
From January till March, one expert a day will discuss Covid-19-related issues and guide patients on recovery on the platform. These talks are hosted in English, Hindi and Telugu.
Says Kamineni (35), “Although the fear-based hysteria of Covid -19 seems to have settled, the unprecedented nature of the virus is still a cause for concern as its impact on each patient has been different.”
She describes how experiencing this closely when her husband and other family members tested positive had made her realise the need for a platform where qualified experts can educate people, post recovery. “I can only imagine the anxiety associated with people and what goes through them,” she explains.
The GenNext from the Apollo Hospitals group, who calls herself a wellbeing curator, is armed with a degree in business marketing and management from Regent’s University, London, and wears different hats with aplomb.
She oversees the CSR activities of the Apollo Foundation, and is MD of Family Health Plan TPA. She started a magazine called BPositive a decade ago, but during the pandemic she made a sustainable shift by going digital.
Not-so-well-informed people circulated all kinds of information — both right and wrong — on how to deal with the pandemic. This triggered the creation of this platform, explains Kamineni. Already, URLife has become popular in corporate circles, being a B2B platform, she says.
