Edtech unicorn upGrad has offers out to hire over 1,400 team members between November 2022 and March 2023 across India and global offices.

Of the 1,400 members, the majority will be faculty, trainers, and experts, followed by sales and marketing, content, delivery, and learning experience. The focus of the hires will be on the company’s high-growth areas including study abroad, 10 global campuses, job-enabled programmes that upGrad launched in India and the US in the last 90 days, and at its ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai.

In the financial year ended March 2022, upGrad’s losses widened three times to ₹627 crore compared with ₹211 crore losses it reported last year. The company’s MCA filings showed that its employee benefit costs jumped 2.4 times in FY22 to ₹383 crore compared with ₹161 crore in FY21.

In preparation for further team expansion, upGrad has signed up new leases in the last few months for 3.35 lakh sq. ft to be utilised for office spaces, offline campuses, housing for learners, studios, and training rooms for a growing roster of teachers and faculty.

The company has offered to hire over 1,400 team members between November 2022 and March 2023 across India and global offices. upGrad closed an area of 2 lakh sq ft in Mumbai for its learner housing programme, where the students also turned architects to design their facility.

Offline expansion

Further, 20,000 sq ft of space has been signed up in Bengaluru for its KnowledgeHut expansion into Bootcamps and more, 25,000 sq ft in Pune for the expansion at Talentedge, and another 40,000 sq ft in Sector 125 in Noida for their Study Abroad division — upGrad Abroad, and 50,000 sq ft in Sector 58 in Noida to house their government test prep infrastructure that contains 45+ studios with 150+ trainers that cater to 27 YouTube channels that receive over 25 lakh views per day and will also train over five lakh aspirants this year for ensuring government job readiness.

“Domestic expansion has been a priority for us. While our business model is reaping 100 per cent+ results quarter-on-quarter, it’s important for us to reinvest our gains to scale the impact we aim to drive. We are expanding to house the larger teams that we are bringing on board. Also, while our focus is on strong online delivery models, we encourage our current and prospective learners to meet us in person while they decide on the right programme for themselves. Thus, having an offline presence allows us to be closer to our learners in their LifeLongLearning journey,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad.

With this, upGrad continues to operate out of 30 offices in India across 10 cities. its global offices are located across San Francisco, New York, Washington, London, Singapore, Dubai, Jakarta, Vietnam, Sydney, Melbourne, and Nairobi.