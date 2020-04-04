UPL offers ₹75 cr to PM-CARES fund

Crop protection products manufacturer UPL Ltd has pledged ₹75 crore to the PM-CARES fund and is looking to assist the government's fight against Covid-19.

The company would provide several Personal Purchase Equipment (PPE) units for frontline team in healthcare and sanitisation and supplement the efforts of central and state governments by engaging 200 modern mechanical spraying machines (falcons) with 225 staff members.

The company teams have been assisting local administration with disinfectant spraying at various public and private spaces such as hospitals, streets, police stations, railway stations and municipal corporations.

Jai Shroff, UPL CEO, said the company finds itself duty bound to serve the nation and assist with its resources and expertise.

The company has also kept on standby, the premises of its educational institutions such as Gyan Dham School and Sandra Shroff Rofel College of Nursing, both at Vapi in Gujarat, with necessary arrangements to operate as quarantine centres as and when necessary.

Tushar Trivedi, Head, AFS, UPL said, once the company got a call from the authorities, resources were quickly aligned and deputed with mechanised spraying vehicles to help disinfect public spaces with Sodium Hypochloride provided by the government.

Till date, the company has sprayed 11.5 lakh litre of disinfectant solution in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and is working to extend the exercise to other states as well.

UPL has also mobilised its operational capabilities to manufacture hand sanitisers as per WHO guidelines, for distributing them to police and municipal corporation.