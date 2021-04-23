UPL to convert 4 nitrogen plants for oxygen production

UPL Ltd, a crop protection company, plans to convert four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat to produce oxygen for four hospitals in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

These plants will then be skid-mounted and delivered directly to the hospital sites. This will help cater to 200-250 beds at each of these hospitals, including ICU patients.

Jai Shroff, CEO of UPL Ltd. said, “At UPL we are true to our value of being ‘Always Human’ and committed to providing support to the best of our abilities in these tough times. We would contribute in meeting the growing demand for oxygen, which is a key requirement in this second wave of Covid”.

The decision was taken to meet the nationwide shortage caused by the surge in Covid-19 cases, the company said in a statement.