UpScalio acquires home and gardening brand Truphe

Roll-up e-commerce company UpScalio has acquired Truphe, an NCR-based home and gardening brand, for an undisclosed amount.

The company plans to work on key levers including inventory regionalisation, sourcing, and brand marketing to scale the brand. Truphe has been well-received on marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and UpScalio plans to leverage the existing presence to grow the brand to a ₹50-crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 1-2 years.

Truphe is a manufacturer and distributor of gardening tools, seeds, planters and other accessories. It was founded by Honey Gupta in 2015. The brand has seen growth in the last few years, riding on the spike in customer interest in gardening.

UpScalio eyeing more buys

Saaim Khan, Co-founder and COO, UpScalio, said “The Home & Gardening category in India has quickly grown to become a $900-million space, and we plan to capture a large chunk of it with Truphe. Honey has done a great job of catering to the passionate community of hobbyists that use Truphe’s products and we’re thrilled to partner with him to grow Truphe exponentially.”

“I started Truphe from a room in my house, and have worked hard to grow it to the brand it is today. In addition to operational expertise, I needed to partner with someone who understood the human side of the work we do. UpScalio checked both of those boxes for us, and I firmly believe that their strategy for expanding Truphe will realise all of our shared goals,” said Honey Gupta, Founder, Truphe.

This is UpScalio’s ninth investment since its inception in June 2021. The roll-up e-commerce company has recorded over ₹210 crore in annualised revenue. The company plans to acquire five more brands by the end of FY21, and is projecting a consolidated revenue run rate of ₹750 crore for the same period.