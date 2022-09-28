Urban air mobility company, Blade has launched a helicopter flight service between Bangalore International Airport and HAL airport. The shuttle service will be available five days a week from Monday – Friday.

The service will be operational from October 10. According to the company, the intra-city service will allow travellers to skip the two-hour commute by road to the city in traffic and opt for a quick 12-minute flight.

Two flights

Blade India will operate two flights – at 9 a.m. from Bengaluru airport to HAL and an evening return flight on the same route at 4:15 p.m. Subsequently, more routes will be added towards Whitefield and Electronic City, said the company.

“Our success lies in being able to democratise urban air mobility. While helicopter services are a premium product, with today’s launch we can offer an accessible entry point,” said Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Blade India.

“Today’s launch is a significant milestone for us. It not only addresses the concerns mounting over congestion in Bengaluru city but also paves the way for our future taxi service of eVTOL aircraft,” he added.

People can book tickets on the company’s website; air tickets start at ₹3,250. BLADE has partnered with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility to expand its short-haul air mobility services in India through fleet expansions.

Blade India, a joint venture between Blade Urban Air Mobility Inc headquartered in New York and New Delhi-based venture capital firm, Hunch Ventures, started operations in Maharashtra in 2019. .