Urban Company onboards Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, three others as independent directors

Bengaluru, April 25 Home services marketplace Urban Company has appointed Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, Ireena Vittal, former partner at McKinsey & Co, Ashish Gupta, Co-founder of Helion, and Shyamal Mukherjee, former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC India, as new independent board members.

“We are humbled to have esteemed industry leaders join our board as independent directors, as we step into our next phase of growth. They bring in a lot of experience and industry expertise that will guide us in our company building journey. We look forward to their mentorship in the years to come,“ said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder and CEO, Urban Company.

With the appointment of these industry leaders, Urban Company’s board will now comprise 3 executive directors, 3 non-executive directors and 4 independent directors. Urban Company is committed to having a board with at least 50 per cent independent directors.

Ireena Vittal serves as an independent board member of companies like Compass Plc, Diageo Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, HDFC Limited, Wipro Ltd. She was a Partner with McKinsey & Co for a period of 16 years. Vittal has a graduate degree in electronics from Osmania University and has completed her Master’s in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Ashish Gupta is a co-founder of Helion and serves as independent board director for organisations such as as Infoedge (NAUKRI), Hindustan Unilever, Pubmatic, Simplilearn and Gupshup. He is also the former co-founder of Tavant Technologies and Junglee (AMZN). Gupta has worked at Woodside Fund, Oracle Corporation and IBM research. Some of his past investments include Daksh (IBM), Infoedge (NAUKRI), MakeMyTrip (MMYT), MuSigma, Upwork (UPWK), Redbus (MIH) and Flipkart (Walmart).

Gupta holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University, and a Bachelor’s degree from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur where he was awarded the President’s Gold medal and the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He has authored several patents, publications, and a book by MIT press.

Shyamal Mukherjee is the former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC in India. He is known for building a culture that is value-driven and encourages innovation and robust governance. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds Degrees of Bachelor of Commerce and Law from Delhi University. He is also a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of ITC since 2021.

Deepinder Goyal is Founder and CEO at Zomato. In 2021, he was also brought on board as Board of Director for Unacademy and Magicpin. Mr. Goyal completed his graduation from IIT Delhi back in 2005 with a degree in Mathematics and Computing. After pursuing his graduation from IIT Delhi, he worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company in New Delhi.

Founded in November 2014, Urban Company is a tech-enabled home services marketplace. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in over 40 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.