Urban Company topped the annual Fairwork India Ratings 2022 by scoring 7 on a scale of 10, which measures the work conditions of gig workers at respective companies. On the other hand, companies like Uber, Pharmeasy, Ola, Dunzo and Amazon Flex scored zero points.

The report scores platforms against five principles: Fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management and fair representation. To arrive at these rankings, Fairwork conducted a combination of desk research and worker interviews in Bangalore, Delhi, Kochi, and where possible, used evidence provided by the platforms.

The Fairwork India Ratings 2022 scored 12 platforms, including Amazon Flex, BigBasket, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, PharmEasy, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato.

Defining flexibility

“The promise of flexibility of the digital platform raises as many questions about livelihoods as it offers opportunities. We hope the Fairwork report provides the basis for an interpretation of flexibility that allows for not merely the adaptability that platforms seek, but also the income and social security that workers lack”, said Professors Balaji Parthasarathy and Janaki Srinivasan, the Principal Investigators of the team, along with researchers Mounika Neerukonda, Amruta Mahuli, Bilahari M, Damni Kain and Pradyumna Taduri.

Compared to 2021, last year’s top scorer, Flipkart, dropped to third position as its score fell by 2 points (5/10) this year. Whereas, BigBasket has gained two points to score 6/10 in 2022. Similarly, Swiggy and Zomato have also one point each to score 5 and 4 respectively.

No fair representation

For the second year in a row, all companies have scored zero on Fair Representation as they remain unwilling to recognise or negotiate with any collective body representing workers. This is irrespective of the growing collective action by gig workers to voice their concerns.

“Representation through a collective body or trade union is a vital dimension of fairness at work. Despite the rise in platform worker collectivisation across the country, like last year, there was insufficient evidence from any platform to show a willingness to recognise a collective body of workers. Consequently, no platform could be awarded a point for this principle,” the researchers added.