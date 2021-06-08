Urban Company to hire 150 engineers in FY22

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Tech-enabled home services marketplace, Urban Company which has 1,300 plus employees, said it will double its engineering headcount in FY 2022 with 150 new hires.
With these new hires, the company plans to drive technological innovation in the home services industry. The company also plans to hire leaders across verticals including Engineering, Data Sciences and Product.
Urban Company announced the appointment of Amit Das as Vice President, Design & Research. Amit comes with more than 10 years’ industry experience and will be responsible for product, research and design. He has been associated with Urban Company in the past and was instrumental in framing the company’s design foundations. He has worked in several large e-commerce organisations, such as Cuddle.ai, Fab.com and Housing.com. At Urban Company, Amit will set up a research wing and will leverage his expertise to craft great user experiences by enabling simple customer journeys while keeping the complexity behind the scenes.
The company has also hired Rishabhdhwaj Singh as Vice President, Engineering. With 10+ years of experience, he has previously built platforms and systems to power some of the largest e-commerce players in the country including Ajio (B2B) and Flipkart. Rishabhdwaj will be responsible for engineering solutions to ensure seamless quality control, training and onboarding of partners on the platform. He will lead the Supply vertical and will focus on expanding the company’s warehousing capabilities and build a robust supply chain engine.
“These new hires will drive our next growth phase, enable the build of deep tech and help us invest in data science and developing tech playbooks. We are thrilled to welcome Amit and Rishabhdhwaj to the Urban Company leadership. They will play a pivotal role in strengthening Urban Company’s design and engineering capabilities as we drive our mission of transforming home services worldwide” said Raghav Chandra, co-founder Urban Company.
The company has also announced that it has opened its second head office in Bengaluru city in March 2021.
“Our new head office in Bengaluru will make it easier for the talent in the city to join UC and boost our own efforts of building a top class team. We have aggressive hiring plans this year and the location will be open for roles across teams. The last year has also helped the organization build a strong muscle of working in a distributed team. Encouraged by this, several current team members including folks in the senior leadership team have chosen to move cities and be based out of Bengaluru,” said Varun Khaitan, co-founder, Urban Company.
