Urban gardening company Ugaoo has raised ₹47 crores in its Series A funding round led by V3 Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and RPG Ventures are also participating.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its regional presence across the top 10 Indian cities and open 80 retail stores by FY 2030.

Ugaoo also aims to broaden its product offerings by partnering with international plant suppliers and introducing a diverse selection of exotic plants and premium plant care products to the Indian market, while continuing to enhance its core digital business.

Currently, ﻿the company﻿ has over 1,500 SKUs across various categories including live plants, vegetable and flower seeds, soils and fertilisers, gardening tools and accessories, along with sustainable gifting options. It aims to scale production to 5 lakh plants each month.

Founded in 2015 Siddhant Bhalinge, Ugaoo operates a 25-acre farm in Talegaon (on the outskirts of Pune), leveraging greenhouses and horticulture specialists to cultivate all of its plants in-house.

“The Indian home and garden category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30 per cent, opening up significant opportunities for Ugaoo. We plan to deploy the funds towards product enhancement, expanding our regional fulfilment centres, and team growth. We will expand via new hubs in Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Chennai, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad,” said Sidhanth Bhalinge, Founder, Ugaoo.

Ugaoo retails pan India through a robust online and offline presence via its own website and app, and 9 stores across 3 cities, including Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Its products are also available on digital marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, and quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy, and Blinkit.

The company’s target demographic is women aged 25-60 years, and gardening and home décor enthusiasts in metropolitan and Tier 2/3 cities. Ugaoo saw over 2.5X growth from a revenue of ₹24 crore in FY23, to ₹63 crore in FY24.

