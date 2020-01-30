UrbanClap rebrands itself as Urban Company

UrbanClap on Thursday announced that it had officially rebranded itself as Urban Company.

“At #UrbanClap, in 5 years, we have created a partner network of 25,000+ trained professionals and served over 5 million households. UrbanClap has come of age and now has a new name. UrbanClap is now Urban Company. #UrbanCompany,” the company tweeted.

The renaming is part of the brand’s bid to expand its operations worldwide and leave a global footprint across areas such as beauty, wellness, home repairs and maintenance, Livemint reported.

‘Globally acceptable’ name

Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal had said at the announcement that the intention behind the rebranding was to have a company name which was globally acceptable, the report said

The company will offer multiple services under six different sub-brands –Urban Beauty, Urban Grooming, Urban Spa, Urban Cleaning, Urban Repairs and Urban Painting, Inc42 reported.

Urban Beauty is its women-focussed brand while Urban Grooming will focus on men’s grooming. Urban Spa will offer at-home spa services. Cleaning and repair services will be provided under Urban Cleaning, Urban Repairs and Urban Painting sub-brands, the report said.

The Gurugram-based start-up, in August 2019, had raised $75 million in a Series E funding round led by Tiger Global. The company’s previous investors included Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Ratan Tata. It has raised a total of $185.9 million, and is one of the fastest-growing Indian start-ups on its way to joining the unicorn club, previous reports have suggested.

Over the past five years, Urban Company has expanded its online marketplace for freelance services to three more countries – Australia, Singapore and the UAE, Livemint reported.

Training professionals

Urban Company aims to train a million professionals from tier 2 and 3 cities over the next five years to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals, according to the Inc42 report.

Last July, the start-up tied up with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to mobilise, train and certify service professionals across India.

According to the MoU between the two, NSDC will help the company to become a 100 per cent ‘Skill India’ certified organisation under RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning), which is a part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), reports suggested.