Uri Levine joins Zoomcar as Board Chairman

Personal mobility start-up Zoomcar on Wednesday announced that Israeli entrepreneur Uri Levine will be joining its Board of Directors as the Chairman.
Levine co-founded Waze, a community-based driving traffic and navigation app, with more than 250 million drivers around the globe, which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for more than $1.1 billion. Uri was also the first board member and an investor in Moovit, the ‘Waze of public transportation’. Moovit, which is used by more than 750 million individuals worldwide, was acquired by Intel for $0.9 billion in 2020.
Levine is a co-founder, Chairman or board member for several other start-ups, including FeeX, FairFly, Seetree, and Refundit. “We’re thrilled to welcome Uri Levine to the Board as the Chairman” said Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder, Zoomcar. “Uri is a widely regarded mobility guru with a deep focus on driving product-side disruption and implementing dynamic user growth strategies. His appointment will help us with international expansion and further disrupt the market with ZMS, our one-stop shop mobility offering for OEMs, operators, and insurance companies. The entire Zoomcar team looks forward to leaning on his experience...”
Levine said: “Greg Moran and his team have developed a world-class MaaS software platform that has the potential to dominate global car-sharing. I’m thrilled to be joining Zoomcar at this important time.”
