US accounting firm Wipfli to qudrapule workforce in 3 years

US-based accounting and consulting firm Wipfli will increase its workforce in India by four-times to around 750 employees over the next three years.

To house the expanded workforce, the company has commissioned a new office in the Global Village Tech Park, spread across 40,000 square feet. The new facility consolidates multiple Bengaluru locations.

“Wipfli’s India team currently consists of technology, accounting and finance specialists and we are aggressively looking to add highly skilled talent that provides support to a full spectrum of Wipfli US clients”, said Sumanth Padival, head of India operations.

“For the last several years we have continued to make investments that provide our employees with increased synergy, knowledge sharing, and optimal value add to both internal and client relationships,” he added.

India is an integral part of Wipfli’s future plans and growth strategy.

“Across the US there is a war for talent and hiring remains a significant challenge, especially for professional services firms. This US talent war is occurring at the same time as the demand for our services and capabilities by our clients continues to increase,” said Kurt Gresens, Managing Partner.

With a highly skilled talent pool, employees in India are critical to helping to deliver both advanced technology solutions as well as finance, accounting, and tax services.

“In addition to that, India also offers Wipfli a strong ecosystem of service and technology partners that enable us to do more for our clients, which in turn will support and enable our growth,” Gresens said.