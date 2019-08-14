US-based Kora Management to invest $125 million in Edelweiss Group

Edelweiss Group on Wednesday announced that US-based Kora Management will be investing up to $125 million (about Rs 875 crores) in the group.

US-based Kora Management, an investment firm focused on the financial and technology sectors across emerging markets, and an existing long-term investor in Edelweiss, has committed to invest $75 million (about Rs 525 crores) in the advisory business, Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors (EGIA) subject to structuring-related milestones.

In addition to this investment, Kora plans to make a further investment of $50 million (Rs 350 crores) in Edelweiss, the timing and structuring of which is being finalized, Edelwiess Financial Services said in a statement.

The Edelweiss Group is also in talks with investors to join this first external investment round in EGIA, which will be limited to $200 million (about 1,400 crores) in total, it added.

EGIA includes the businesses of Asset Reconstruction, Wealth & Asset Management and Institutional Client Group, together contributing to nearly 50 per cent of the Group’s profits. The proposed investment in the business is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Edelweiss said each business group will have its own set of investors, a ring-fenced capital base, and an Independent Board.

"The Credit and Life Insurance businesses have already established long term partnerships, with a strategic investment of $250 million by CDPQ in the former and Tokio Marine’s 49 per cent holding in the latter. Kora Management’s proposed investment will initiate the third and final process for the Advisory business," the statement said.

Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, said “Kora Management is directly aligned with the strategic goals of the business, and we are very happy to strengthen our already long association. Our customers will benefit immensely from Kora’s acumen in technology and financial services across emerging markets, and their investment will help us scale our businesses in a competitive market environment. ‘’