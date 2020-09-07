US-based POWER.GLOBAL announces India foray for manufacturing Li-Ion battery modules

California-headquartered POWER.GLOBAL, a public benefit corporation, is foraying into the Indian market by setting up manufacturing and engineering facilities for Li-Ion battery modules.

The Li-Ion battery modules are engineered specifically for the two- and three-wheeler market. The company’s foray would help the country expedite the transition to electric vehicles, it said in a statement.

“We are in the process of building up the company within India and working towards 100 per cent designed and made in India,” Porter Harris, Founder and CEO of POWER.GLOBAL said.

“We plan on having a battery manufacturing plant capable of 1GWh/yr to start with (equivalent to about 10,000 Tesla P100 battery packs), as well as an engineering group, focused on research and development and product development within the sustainable and renewable energy technology markets,” he added.

POWER.GLOBAL’s first product would be aimed at full electrification of the autorickshaw market.

“Targeting petrol- and diesel-based vehicles, we are developing a retrofit kit that can be used to convert the majority of the existing autorickshaws to full performance electric with a high top-speed and acceleration better than existing autorickshaws,” Harris said.

The company has also recruited Pankaj Dubey, an automotive industry veteran, to head its Indian operations.