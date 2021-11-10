US business impact drags Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 net

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Continued price erosion in the US market due to growing competition dragged the second quarter performance of pharma major Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited.
On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹156 crore for the quarter, as against ₹348 crore, a fall of 55 per cent. Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹1,190 crore as against ₹1,400 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 stood at ₹169 crore, down 49 per cent from ₹333 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenues from operations stood at ₹1,292 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,457 crore in the same period last year.
The US formulations business dropped 40 per cent to ₹348 crore from ₹582 crore in a comparable quarter last year. “There were no surprises about the US business. Our first quarter and second quarter had the similar impact. So it was on expected lines and we see this price erosion due to competition to continue for next six months,” Pranav Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited told Businessline.
Also, the overall net margins came under pressure to 13.1 per cent for the quarter as against 22.9 per cent reported in the same period last year.
However, Amin stated that the loss of business in the US is seen getting compensated by the strong growth in the domestic formulations business, which grew by about 23 per cent to ₹509 crore for the quarter from ₹415 crore in the same quarter last year. “Domestic business has done very well. The chronic segment is growing at 19% higher than the industry average of 13%. We will continue to grow faster than the market in the therapies such as gastro, gynaecology and diabetes,” said Amin.
Company's rest of the world (ROW) business remained stable at ₹197 crore.
Alembic had a strong performance in the API business during the peak Covid period in the first half of the fiscal. With this high base, API business in the second quarter has fallen by 9 per cent to ₹239 crore for the quarter.
For the half year period (April-September), company’s standalone net profit stood at ₹349 crore, as against ₹667 crore in the comparable period last year, indicating a 48 per cent drop year-on-year, while standalone revenues for the half-year period stood at ₹2,459 crore as against ₹2,658 crore last year.
The consolidated net profit for the half-year period stood at ₹334 crore as against ₹635 crore in the comparable period last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹2,618 crore as against ₹2,798 crore.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares ended positive with 2.5 per cent gains at ₹799.40 on BSE Wednesday.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...