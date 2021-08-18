US court allows Devas shareholders’ plea for the discovery of Antrix assets

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A US court has ordered Antrix Corporation to disclose financial details, including assets valued at more than $50,000, to the shareholders of Devas Multimedia. This comes after Devas shareholders filed an appeal seeking discovery of Antrix’s assets and purported alter egos as part of its plan to enforce the $1.29-billion arbitration award against India.
Devas’ shareholders told the court that Antrix has been transferring certain business assets to a new company, NewSpace India Limited, wholly owned by the Government of India and under the direct control of the Department of Space. They alleged that “Antrix is being hollowed out,” as its business dealings are being “shifted” to NewSpace, possibly “due to the Devas, Deutsche Telekom, Columbia Capital, and Telecom Ventures liability claims”.
The US District Court of Western District of Washington ordered that all communications from September 14, 2015, reflecting any transfer of accounts, transfer of assets, personnel, intellectual property, customer relationships, or any other thing valued at more than $50,000 from Antrix to NewSpace should be disclosed.
In addition, all documents dated on or after September 14, 2015, reflecting payments over $50,000 that Antrix has made to any entity in the US should also be made available. All documents reflecting amounts over $50,000 owed to Antrix also have to be shared with Devas’ shareholders.
Antrix had questioned the jurisdiction of the US court to pass such an order and contended that Devas’ shareholders do not have the authority to seek discovery of Antrix assets. But this was dismissed by US District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on grounds that shareholders of Devas are a “judgment creditor” and and have “a legal right to enforce the execution of judgment for a specific sum of money.”
Devas Multimedia had won a $1.29-billion award granted by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on September 14, 2015. In October 2020, the award was enforced by the US Federal Court in the Western District of Washington. However, this has been challenged by India.
Matthew D. McGill of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, lead counsel for a number of Devas’ shareholders, said: “We welcome the court’s careful and well-reasoned ruling. Antrix and India have attempted to subvert the district court’s judgment, but this ruling ensures that it will be enforced.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...