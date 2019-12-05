US electronics firm Shure opens software centre

Shure Inc, a US-based microphones and audio electronics firm, has opened a product development and software centre here, the second facility after Bengaluru. It opened a sales and marketing office in Bengaluru last year.

Globally, this new facility will be the fifth engineering centre for the company after Copenhagen (Denmark); Edinburgh (Scotland); Niles (Illinois, USA); and Suzhou (China).

The 94-year-old firm makes microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones and conferencing systems. The Illionis-based firm has over 30 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices in different parts of the world.