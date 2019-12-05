Companies

US electronics firm Shure opens software centre

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 05, 2019

Shure Inc, a US-based microphones and audio electronics firm, has opened a product development and software centre here, the second facility after Bengaluru. It opened a sales and marketing office in Bengaluru last year.

Globally, this new facility will be the fifth engineering centre for the company after Copenhagen (Denmark); Edinburgh (Scotland); Niles (Illinois, USA); and Suzhou (China).

The 94-year-old firm makes microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones and conferencing systems. The Illionis-based firm has over 30 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices in different parts of the world.

Published on December 05, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Renascent PowerVentures acquires majority stake in Prayagraj PowerGeneration Company