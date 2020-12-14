US watchdog re-certifies Page Industries’ unit as socially compliant

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, on Monday said the US apparel industry watchdog has re-certified its facility to be “socially compliant” months after allegations of human rights violations.

The US-based Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), which had launched this probe into one of the production facilities of the Bengaluru-based Page Industries, said human right violations allegations were substantiated by the findings of the audit.

“Located at Bommasandra, Bengaluru in India, unit-3 was audited by WRAP as per its standard procedures in October 2020. WRAP has re-certified the facility to be socially compliant,” Page Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Vedji Ticku, Executive Director and CEO, Page Industries Ltd (Jockey India), said WRAP was fully satisfied after an independent audit of the company’s unit.

Earlier this year, Norway’s $1-trillion wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, had excluded Page Industries from its portfolio for alleged human rights violations. Following this, WARP began its audit of Page Industries’ facility.

“Page Industries’ track record and long-standing partnership with Jockey did not match with the allegations published in the report by the Council on Ethics for the Norges Bank pertaining to Page Industries Ltd, unit-3...In keeping with its standard procedures, WRAP recently conducted an audit of unit-3, as part of the WRAP re-certification process for that facility... Page worked transparently with WRAP to conduct the audit and maintain certification for unit-3,” Mark Fedyk, President and COO, Jockey International, Inc said.

Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution in India.

It was set up in 1994 with the key objective of bringing brand Jockey to India.

According to a regulatory filing, Page Industries had reported a revenue of ₹2,945.42 crore and a net profit of ₹343.22 crore for FY20.