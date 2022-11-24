Engagement levels for Tata Neu continue to be lower than the desired levels, according to a report by Apptopia, an app analytics agency.

Since its launch in April, the app’s engagement levels have been consistently below the desired level (less than 40 per cent Engagement Index). While engagement levels improved in September and October, the uptick is likely the result of the festive season.

Tata Neu is a super app that serves as a single channel of delivery for a myriad services and products provided by the Tata Group. While super apps usually do not perform well in the Indian market, Tata aimed at a successful second innings with Neu. However, the app has been plagued by a buggy interface, user inertia, and poor marketing, according to experts.

In September, Tata Digital said they would make the necessary tweaks to rectify the glitches.

Monthly downloads are on the rise, with cumulative downloads as of October at approximately 15 million.

Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Founder, and CEO of Greyhound Research, attributes the poor performance to the following reasons, “The existing loyalty programmes for Tata Brands were not phased out after the launch of the app. Therefore, customers had no incentive to come to Tata Neu. In addition, the app continues to report bugs, which does not make it very user-friendly.”

Many companies have introduced super apps such as My Jio, Paytm, and Clap Messenger, to limited success.

However, Indian super apps have never been able to replicate the success of their South-East Asian counterparts such as WeChat in China or Grab and Gojek in Indonesia.

