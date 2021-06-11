‘USFDA decision not to affect Covaxin use in India’

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Centre has said that the US Food and Drug Administration turning down EUA for Covaxin will not disrupt India’s inoculation programme as the Drug Controller General is satisfied with data on the vaccine.
Bharat Biotech’s application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin was turned down by the USFDA. The FDA has asked Ocugen, Bharat Biotech’s partner in the US, to apply for a full licence for Covaxin, instead of seeking EUA. According to Ocugen, it will now work towards this. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has already announced that complete data on Phase-3 trials will be out in July and Phase-4 trials will also be conducted.
Responding to questions on this issue at the Health Ministry’s media briefing here on Friday, VK Paul, Member-Health of NITI Aayog, said: “All of these are scientific considerations and keeping those in mind, the nuancing might be different, especially in those countries where science is strong. Our manufacturing is strong. They have decided this, we respect it.”
“Certain vaccines vary taking into account the scientific consideration like nutrition, genetic dynamic consideration. We respect their (the FDA) decision and we expect that our manufacturers will be able to comply with whatever it requires to be done,” he said adding that the Phase-3 trial data of the vaccine will be published soon in a peer-reviewed journal, he added.
Separately, in a statement, Bharat Biotech said: “With good herd immunity and a significant percentage of the population vaccinated, the pandemic is reducing in the US... the USFDA had communicated that no new EUA would be approved for new Covid-19 vaccines. Our US partner, Ocugen has received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue Biologics License Applications path for Covaxin, which is full approval instead of EUA.”
“... For BLA, data from an additional clinical trial will be required to support the marketing application submission for Covaxin. This process will extend our timelines,” it said adding that Covaxin has received EUA’s from 14 countries with the process on in more than 50 nations.
“No vaccine manufactured or developed from India has ever received EUA or full licensure from the USFDA. Thus, it will be a Great Leap Forward for vaccine innovation and manufacturing from India when approved,” the company statement added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...