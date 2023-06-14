Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Tuesday, announced that the cGMP inspection by the US drug regulator, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), was concluded with nil observations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zydus said, “The group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad, underwent USFDA inspection from June 5 to June 13, 2023. The cGMP inspection concluded with nil observations.”

Zydus Lifesciences shares ended with gains of 1.5% on NSE to close at ₹517.65 on Tuesday.

