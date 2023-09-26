A high-level delegation from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), including Commissioner Robert M. Califf, India Country Director Sarah McMullen visited the the manufacturing facility Divi’s Laboratories in Choutuppal here.

“The delegation’s visit covered a wide range of topics, reflecting the dynamic landscape of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) industry, the integration of new technologies, sustainable practices in chemistry, raising manufacturing standards, and ensuring the availability of APIs,’’ the Hyderabad based company said in a release.

“The company showcased its large-scale world-class production facilities, advanced automated manufacturing capabilities, commitment to innovation, and its crucial role in investing in new technologies to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality APIs,’’ the release added.

“We are proud to participate in this important visit to share our role as a reliable API manufacturer that can deliver large quanes in a relatively short time,” Kiran S Divi, CEO of Divi’s Laboratories said.