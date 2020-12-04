UST Global wins Business Culture Awards 2020

Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has won the Business Culture Awards 2020 for ‘Best International Initiative for Business Culture.’

The awards that were announced at a virtual event a few days ago celebrate forward-thinking companies that have created outstanding work-environments facilitating exceptional business performance and customer delivery.

According to the company spokesperson, UST Global was chosen by the judges for its robust, structured and dedicated approach to company culture and commitment to the employee experience. These include the corporate, social responsibility (CSR) initiatives led by its employees during the lockdown and COLORS, an employee engagement framework that connects ‘USsociates’ across 25 countries.

“We integrate our business of technology and its impact to help create more inclusive societies that offer more opportunities to people,” the spokesman quoted Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST Global, as saying.

While evaluating the nominations, a judge noted: “UST Global has demonstrated a strong, structured, and dedicated approach to employee engagement and positive business culture. The results that have been achieved through the many ‘value partners’ are remarkable with great feedback coming through.”

Another judge remarked: “This entry demonstrates the importance of employees and is an insight to a best practice for future organisations.”

Earlier, UST Global was recognised by ‘Great Place to Work’ on workplace culture in India, the UK and the US. It was also honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.