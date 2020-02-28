UST Global feted for best innovation in employee engagement

Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has won the award for ‘Best Innovation in Employee Engagement’ at the Employee Engagement Summit 2020 by UBS Forums.

The summit brought together top HR professionals across industries to discuss employee engagement as a priority for the companies, while reiterating the significance and organisational benefits of building a dynamic work culture and how leadership can work to align management with the work culture.

The award is in recognition of the UST Global employee engagement programme, COLORS, and highlighted the global impact it has made on its employees (USsociates), the company and the society. This is another feather in the cap of UST Global, known for its commitment to employee experience, happy workplace, and work satisfaction, said a company spokesman.

COLORS envisions seven missions

The COLORS network comprises seven teams entrusted with seven missions ― indigo for innovation, quartz for quality and speed, orange for digital organisation, purple for people, gold for branding, green for growth and rose for relationship with society and CSR. Employees can choose to spend their time with one or more groups of their preference and interest. The impact and results produced by these teams since inception are numerous.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, UST Global, said that the COLORS framework is unique such that the activities it drives have immensely contributed to the progress of the company, its employees and society at large. The way COLORS has proved to be an innovation in employee engagement is indeed unique. “The fact that the COLORS network continues to be ahead of its times,15 years since inception, is noteworthy. I congratulate the efforts put in by the COLORS volunteers and leaders, and the UBS Forums Award comes as a pat on their back.”

Achieving the company's goals

UST Global has already been recognised by Great Place to Work, the world’s foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, the UK, and the US. It has also got into the top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100, last year. It was also honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

As for COLORS, it represents the coming together of USsociates to achieve the company’s corporate goals by means of participative management and employee empowerment. Its framework connects USsociates across all global locations with a sense of purpose and belonging. This decade-and-a-half-old, home-brewed and non-hierarchical framework provides ample opportunities for employees to use their time to develop and involve themselves in activities and innovations that help impact humanity and society.