UST Global feted for best innovation in employee engagement

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has won the award for ‘Best Innovation in Employee Engagement’ at the Employee Engagement Summit 2020 by UBS Forums.
The summit brought together top HR professionals across industries to discuss employee engagement as a priority for the companies, while reiterating the significance and organisational benefits of building a dynamic work culture and how leadership can work to align management with the work culture.
The award is in recognition of the UST Global employee engagement programme, COLORS, and highlighted the global impact it has made on its employees (USsociates), the company and the society. This is another feather in the cap of UST Global, known for its commitment to employee experience, happy workplace, and work satisfaction, said a company spokesman.
The COLORS network comprises seven teams entrusted with seven missions ― indigo for innovation, quartz for quality and speed, orange for digital organisation, purple for people, gold for branding, green for growth and rose for relationship with society and CSR. Employees can choose to spend their time with one or more groups of their preference and interest. The impact and results produced by these teams since inception are numerous.
Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, UST Global, said that the COLORS framework is unique such that the activities it drives have immensely contributed to the progress of the company, its employees and society at large. The way COLORS has proved to be an innovation in employee engagement is indeed unique. “The fact that the COLORS network continues to be ahead of its times,15 years since inception, is noteworthy. I congratulate the efforts put in by the COLORS volunteers and leaders, and the UBS Forums Award comes as a pat on their back.”
UST Global has already been recognised by Great Place to Work, the world’s foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, the UK, and the US. It has also got into the top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100, last year. It was also honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.
As for COLORS, it represents the coming together of USsociates to achieve the company’s corporate goals by means of participative management and employee empowerment. Its framework connects USsociates across all global locations with a sense of purpose and belonging. This decade-and-a-half-old, home-brewed and non-hierarchical framework provides ample opportunities for employees to use their time to develop and involve themselves in activities and innovations that help impact humanity and society.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...