UST Global feted for diversity, inclusion practices

UST Global, which is in the digital transformation solutions space, has been recognised as a ‘Champion of Inclusion’ and one of the ‘100 Working Mother and Avtar Best Companies for Women in India 2020.’

While Working Mother magazine serves as a mentor for more than 17 million mothers devoted to their families and committed to their careers, the Avtar Group works in the area of diversity and inclusion, with special focus on gender diversity.

‘Unwavering commitment’

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, said the awards are an affirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Saundarya Rajesh, Founder and President, Avtar, said its half-decade long journey has taken it through the deepest alleys of corporate diversity statistic.

The related study has evolved into a handbook of impactful diversity and inclusion strategies. “It is heartening to see the efforts helping companies unlock an array of potential and growth by enabling their women workforce consciously,” she added.

Anu Koshy, Head-Diversity and Inclusion, UST Global, said the awards marked a humbling moment and a milestone in the company’s journey.

This is the second consecutive year that UST Global has been chosen among the 100 Best Companies for Women, a company spokesman said here.

Inclusion initiatives

The company has rolled out several programmes to support new and expecting mothers and women in the workforce. It conducted a global exercise to eliminate gender wage gaps within.

UST Global’s collaboration through ‘The Sheroes Hours’ and ‘Tech She Can’ illustrates its celebration of women in the tech industry, the spokesman said. It also conducts leadership workshops and provides ‘prevention of sexual harassment’ training.

From being one of the first in its space to hire a transgender woman to designing internal communities like ‘Curved Colors,’ a group for the LGBTQAI+ community, UST Global sustains an inclusive culture, according to the company.

Step IT Up America is an accelerated training programme to train and employ women, minorities, and veterans in STEM fields. The company has an ongoing partnership with Braille Without Borders for the visually impaired and National Institute of Speech & Hearing for the hearing impaired.