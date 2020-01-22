UST Global opens Infinity Lab, third delivery centre in Malaysia

Digital transformation solutions player UST Global has launched its first Infinity Lab, part of a network of innovation labs across the world, in South East Asia along with its third delivery centre at Penang in Malaysia.

The new office is located strategically at the Mini-Circuits campus and is UST Global’s second office in Penang. The Penang lab is focused on innovation-driven problem-solving to support business-led digital transformation. It will also provide a springboard and a collaborative environment for the employees, clients, academia and partner ecosystem.

Digital innovation

A company spokesman said here that Malaysia’s technologists and engineers will now have an opportunity to solve critical business problems for its Fortune 500 and Global 2,000 customers. They can tap into Infinity Labs’ digital innovation capabilities across artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented/mixed reality, robotic process automation, Internet of Things, blockchain, cybersecurity, advanced analytics and big data engineering.

The company has spun off several focused products and platforms as start-ups, including CyberProof, SmartOps, Qubz, Pneuron and C2C (Concept to Camera).

Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global, said that the Infinity Lab will bring customer-centric solutions to reality through breakthrough technologies.

Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Global Malaysia, said that this marks a new chapter in UST Global’s journey in Malaysia and South-East Asia as it brings the best of UST Global, academia and the start-up ecosystem together to fix complex business problems using latest technology and innovation.

UST Global is headquartered in the US and has more than 23,000 employees across the globe. Having started its operations in Malaysia in 2006 and its first centre in Penang in 2011, UST Global Malaysia has grown to become one of the company’s biggest delivery centres.