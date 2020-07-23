UST Global wins ISG digital recognition for second year

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has been recognised by the Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role as one of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in 2020 as featured in the ISG digital case study book, Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation.
ISG Research worked with leading technology companies around the globe, both large and small, to build this unique compendium of compelling case studies that demonstrate real-life business issues illustrating how organisations are currently accelerating the use of digital technologies. It is the second consecutive year that the ISG has recognised UST Global for digital excellence.
Manu
Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, said that the ISG digital case study book highlights the digital excellence, innovation and client success by digital providers enabled for enterprises. “We pride ourselves in our ability to continuously innovate, deliver, and transform the digital journey of our clients worldwide. Our case studies and transformation stories constantly measure success and enable us to learn and improve while continuing to provide world-class solutions for our customers globally.”
The ISG cited UST Global’s engagement with a leading Spanish multinational commercial bank and financial services company to transform the international payments experience for its customers by deploying blockchain-based solutions. The company helped the bank to realise its vision into a successful service offering.
The bank launched its mobile-based application that enables their end customers to complete international transactions in seconds – the same transactions previously took four to five working days to complete. In just four to five clicks, the customer can enter the amount to be transferred, select a recipient and exchange rate, and confirm the transaction.
The application leveraged a technology based on distributed ledgers bringing about interoperability among different ledgers and networks, cryptographically secured end-to-end payment flow, transaction immutability, and information redundancy. UST Global played a significant role in delivering the solution and integrating the platform.
It leveraged its fully-dedicated blockchain core team with a full range of skills needed to build and deploy the application. The solution went live in Spain, the UK and several Latin American countries. Customers have expressed appreciation for its ease of use, transparency, and better user experience compared to the previous service. The bank plans to roll out the application to more customers across other geographic regions.
