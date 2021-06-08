UST joins Covid-19 relief drive; announces employee scheme

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Digital transformation solutions company UST is working actively for Covid-19 pandemic relief by teaming up with governments, hospitals, relief workers, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) apart from committing itself to looking after the health and well-being of its own employees.
It has already committed a minimum amount of ₹10 crore for Covid-19 relief, a company spokesman said here. It also encourages employee contributions to meet the demand for medical supplies and support communities and has proposed a matching contribution as its associates separately.
Also read: UST expands partnership with Blue Yonder
UST is conducting free vaccination drives for all its over 15,000 USsociates (US associates) and their immediate families and eligible dependants above 18 years of age across India. USsociates absent due to illness can avail the ‘Covid Special Leave’ option for paid leave up to 10 working days, apart from the regular leaves.
It will continue to pay salary of USsociates who have lost their lives to Covid-19. This will be paid to the respective families for a period of two years from the day of demise. This is in addition to other financial benefits, including the UST Group Life Insurance and other statutory benefits as are applicable.
Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Centres, UST, said, “Amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, frontline workers, the UST family, and everyone fighting through this global pandemic.”
Meanwhile, the company spokesman said that the Covid-19 relief work is focused on medical supplies and equipment for CFLTCs (Covid First-level Treatment Centres), dedicated treatment centres, and hospitals as well as provision of food and ration support for vulnerable communities.
UST also makes available oxygen supply equipment (oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators), oxygen beds, ICU beds, N95 masks, PPE kits, face shields, sanitisers glucometers, thermometers, defibrillators, blood pressure apparatus, thermal scanners, surgical masks, gloves, and medicines for hospitals.
Steps are being initiated for ensuring essential medical supplies and equipment through hospitals, government departments, NGOs and medical suppliers involved in Covid-19 care and relief initiatives.
UST reaches out to at least 25 government and charitable hospitals, 30 primary health centres, four first and second level Covid-19 care centres, 48 old age homes, 94 childcare facilities, 42 special homes for the differently-abled, 36 palliative units, three crematoriums and five government quarantine centres.
It has also been lending support for the fight against the pandemic across its locations, including urban, rural, and remote areas in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, the spokesman pointed out.
It has partnered with the Viswasanthi Foundation, the Sampark Seva Trust, Nirmaan, EFI, PAN India and CII and teamed up with the St John’s hospital, Bengaluru; Government Medical Colleges at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi; the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Chennai; and the Gandhi Government Hospital, Hyderabad.
“UST is lending support and contributing to relief efforts across India. We are committed to transforming lives, and the safety of everyone is our utmost priority. We hope that these efforts undertaken by UST would add muscle to the unprecedented war against the pandemic,” Sunil Balakrishnan said.
UST had been fully involved in relief measures right from the days the pandemic made its advent and threatened lives and livelihoods. “In the year 2020, we worked intensively across UST India locations and some Asia-Pacific and the US regions as well,” he added.
The company had supported over 80,000 lives directly through food and medical supplies. “We reached out to hospitals, medical institutes, frontline health workers with medical supplies and aided the vulnerable sections of our community with food and medical supplies,” Balakrishnan pointed out.
Also read: Despite odds, digital is rarely where funding is cut, says Chief Digital Officer at UST
CFLTs and quarantine facilities for USsociates and immediate family members are available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Self-help groups have been set up where USsociates who are willing to help others or those who need any support can join.
UST has also created a portal to monitor the Covid-19 cases among its USsociates. Apart from the well-being of the employees, the purpose is also to contain the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the potential risk of exposure among our remote and office-coming associates.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...