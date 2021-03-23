UST, Piktorlabs help UNIQLO launch ‘Shop from Home’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST and Piktorlabs, its future-focused product innovation lab, have developed an online e-commerce platform solution for UNIQLO India to launch its nationwide ‘Shop From Home’ service through online.uniqlo.in.
UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co Ltd, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. It had made its formal India debut in 2019 when its first brick-and-mortar store opened in New Delhi.
With consumer behaviour shifting amid the pandemic, enhancing their online presence across India became a top priority for UNIQLO. UST and Piktorlabs jointly provided it the secure ‘Shop from Home’ digital service built on the VERA COMMERCE platform with customised solutions, a company spokesman said.
VERA is an advanced, AI-powered, omni-channel digital retail platform that brings the in-store shopping experience to digital stores. VERA uses AI and visual search spanning the entire shopper journey, inventory management, order management, and fulfillment for web and mobile platforms.
It seeks to bring the added ability to enable online shoppers to explore, get inspired, and visualise selections in an immersive way using key features such as the ‘Trend Spotter’ and the ‘Intelligent Shopping Assistant.’ The idea is to automate inspirations for stores to engage customers and increase sales.
Sreekumar Paramu, Chief Executive Officer, UST Piktorlabs, said that, by leveraging the highly matured, AI-powered VERA COMMERCE platform, he is confident that his team will help UNIQLO India capture new demographics quickly and convert browsers into life-long shoppers.
A spokesperson from UNIQLO India said that after a large number of requests from across the country about its products, the company’s priority was to find a partner that could quickly deliver a seamless online shopping service for its e-commerce solution. “We are glad to have UST’s Piktorlabs on board with this launch of the ‘Shop from Home’ service,” he added.
